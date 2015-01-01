Abstract

Transnational human trafficking and HIV/AIDS are two important social problems that cannot be discussed separately in the current era of globalization, where people are sold and bought across borders in sex industries. Vulnerability of women in the developing countries of South Asia has tremendously contributed toward the increased rate of human trafficking and HIV/AIDS. Due to the transnational nature of these phenomena, these issues have become convoluted and thus challenging to local practitioners or activists. However, there has been a paucity of research investigating these phenomena in tandem. The aim of this article was to conceptually analyze a possible prevention model for explaining the interconnectivity of transnational human trafficking and HIV/AIDS. Three theoretical foundations will be presented through a model explaining the connectedness of these issues and their impact on women's vulnerability in South Asia: transnationalism, deviant place theory, and the multilevel model of behavioral change. The authors will discuss implications for practice, policy, and research based on their conceptual analysis.

