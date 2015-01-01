Abstract

This study explores the effects of child sexual abuse and exploitation of children. It also aims to assist in identifying the signs of child sexual abuse by examining the various possible effects on the victims. The authors continue the dialogue started by previous studies, thereby generating greater public awareness specifically targeted at expanding the information available to the population. Snowball sampling was adopted to select the respondents. The results show that how children develop social and emotional skills across the lifespan, with particular attention to childhood to overcome the trauma and it is better to equip citizens to recognize the signs of child sexual abuse so that they can report this crime and afford the victims the benefit of early and proper intervention, since victims themselves often do not engage in early reporting of such crimes. The findings of the research and the implications for the future research are also discussed.



