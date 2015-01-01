Abstract

BACKGROUND: ICD 10 has unified the diagnosis, in this study, we have studied fall from height as per ICD 10 classification of cases who reported to emergency department of tertiary care hospital in Maharashtra. Unintentional fall from height represents a significant cause of injury in urban populations.



Results: In this retrospective study, data pertaining to cases which were examined and treated at a tertiary care centre in Western India was analysed from 2014-2016. A total of 44 cases qualified our criteria of unintentional fall from height.83% of the population study were male. 21-40 years of age were most commonly affected. Alcohol was a common factor amongst the falls. As the year progressed number of cases have decreased. W10 ICD 10, fall from stairs were the most common cause of fall. Head injuries (42%) followed by extremities injuries were the most common.



Conclusion: A significant number of non - fatal cases occur due to unintentional fall from height. There is a need to study the demographic profile of injured persons, assess the severity of their injuries and identify certain risk factors associated with such non-fatal injuries due to fall from height.



Keywords: Fall from height, ICD 10, falls, TBI

Language: en