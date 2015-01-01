|
Citation
|
Akintayo JB, Oluwaseun M. African scholar journal of African innovation & advanced studies 2022; 24(2): 291-306.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Suicide is a societal menace that has been on the ascendancy globally in recent years. The patterns of reported cases suggest that there is a causal relationship between suicide reports and acts of suicide. This work therefore explores the epistemological issues in the gathering and reportage of suicide. The paper hinges on the theoretical assumptions of Erving Goffman's Framing Theory which argues that the media exercises control over the thoughts of media users. The study employs literature review as method of study.
Language: en