Abstract

Suicide is a societal menace that has been on the ascendancy globally in recent years. The patterns of reported cases suggest that there is a causal relationship between suicide reports and acts of suicide. This work therefore explores the epistemological issues in the gathering and reportage of suicide. The paper hinges on the theoretical assumptions of Erving Goffman's Framing Theory which argues that the media exercises control over the thoughts of media users. The study employs literature review as method of study.



FINDINGS from previous studies on the coverage of suicide were juxtaposed against the United Nations guidelines for the reportage of suicide (2019) and it was revealed that there are fundamental flaws in the methods of data gathering and presentation. The examination revealed that many news organizations glorify suicide by their narration and presentation of the facts thus unwittingly promoting the spread of the menace. The study concludes by advocating for greater responsibility in the gathering, processing and presentation of facts on suicide by news organizations. It recommends the United Nations guidelines on suicide reportage as minimum benchmark for practitioners covering suicide.

