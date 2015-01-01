Abstract

The scientific work describes a traffic accident, which occupies one of the leading places in the structure of the causes of death of the working population. The study was conducted on 38 patients who died from various causes of road traffic accidents (RTA). This is facilitated by an increase in the traffic flow, while the level of driving culture remains low.



According to WHO, about 1.3 million people die each year in road traffic crashes, and another 20 to 50 million people suffer non-fatal injuries, most of which result in disability. Road traffic injuries cause significant economic damage to individuals and their families. After a decrease in statistics on the number of accidents and deaths and injuries in them in the pandemic year 2020, in 2021 the numbers increased sharply. The main causes of road accidents are speeding and improper organization of traffic. At the crossings, people are knocked down almost as often as in the wrong places. The number of traffic accidents in Uzbekistan increased sharply last year, according to data from the traffic safety service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs



Purpose Of The Study - to study and analyze fatal injuries in road traffic accidents among different road users based on archival data of 38 participants in the city of Bukhara.

Language: en