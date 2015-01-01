Abstract

The automatic emergency braking (AEB) is one of the advanced active vehicle safety features which is the most promising safety technology in recent years for reducing accidents. This study analyzes the impact of AEB system installation in vehicle market using Cost- benefit analysis from Thailand. The benefit gain mainly bases on number of lives saved under rear-end collision accident. The cost is calculated from number of AEB unit installed in new vehicle each year. Sensitivity analysis is applied by varying effectiveness of AEB system. The results suggest that AEB is not cost-effective even in optimistic scenario under prescribed circumstance. Other benefit gain from AEB in aspect of accident prevention should be further investigated.

Language: en