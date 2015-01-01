SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ashtiani M. Socius 2021; 7: e23780231211027097.

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/23780231211027097

unavailable

Racial biases in law enforcement over the past three decades have been linked to the racialized policies of the war on drugs. The author examines the educational consequences of the war on drugs on the lives of youth by analyzing racial differences in the impact of a juvenile drug arrest on high school dropout. Using data from the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent and Adult Health, the author finds that juvenile drug arrests are more consequential for Black and darker phenotype Latinx youth, who are less likely to be involved in delinquent and criminal behaviors than white youth with drug arrests. The author suggests that racial disparities in drug enforcement may be creating a racialized selection bias among drug arrestees, leading to racially disparate consequences for drug arrests, but not for other types of arrest. The results hold important implications for how drug arrests can produce and sustain racial disadvantages in educational attainment.


drug arrests; high school dropout; juvenile arrests; racial disparities; war on drugs

