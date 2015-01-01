SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Jeffrey NK. Sexualities 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/13634607221096760

unavailable

In this paper, I first critically review previous research on normative heterosexuality and its intersections with sexual violence to demonstrate that the common focus on consent in Western sexual justice politics, sexuality education, and sexual violence prevention is inadequate for defining and promoting ethical sex and preventing sexual violence. In particular, I demonstrate that a consent focus allows men to (a) hold women responsible for communicating (non)consent; (b) define the conditions of sexual interactions; (c) achieve consent through violence and coercion; (d) accept "yes" as unfettered consent; and (e) minimize and justify sexual violence. I then articulate an alternative view of ethical sex that moves beyond consent and centers care, empathy, co-determination, and ongoing communication and attention, and highlight the importance of social norms and gender transformative approaches to sexual violence prevention.


heterosexuality; sexual consent; sexual justice politics; sexual violence prevention; sexuality education

