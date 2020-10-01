|
Citation
|
Magsi I, Imran S, Kumar P, Langah IA, Aslam N, Yasmin RS. PJMHS 2022; 16(4): 351-352.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Around the world, road traffic accidents (RTAs) are the leading cause of morbidity and mortality, with the incidence being high in both developed and developing nations. This study was conducted with the goal of determining the pattern and degree of injuries following an RTA from a medical and legal standpoint. Study Design: Retrospective analytical study. Place and Duration of Study: Peoples University of Medical & Health Sciences for Women, Nawabshah from 1st October 2020 to 30th September 2021.
Language: en