Abstract

BACKGROUND: Around the world, road traffic accidents (RTAs) are the leading cause of morbidity and mortality, with the incidence being high in both developed and developing nations. This study was conducted with the goal of determining the pattern and degree of injuries following an RTA from a medical and legal standpoint. Study Design: Retrospective analytical study. Place and Duration of Study: Peoples University of Medical & Health Sciences for Women, Nawabshah from 1st October 2020 to 30th September 2021.



METHODology: Two hundred and ten patients of road traffic accident presenting in the emergency department were enrolled.



RESULTS: Patients with road traffic accident were more likely to be motorcycle or scooter riders 59.2% or pillion riders 13.3 %. The most prevalent age group was 20-29 years old, according to the results 39.5 %. Most of the 210 patients had no internal injuries, and the few cases of polytrauma with internal injuries were quite rare 6.1 %. Majority of males were involved in road traffic accident.



CONCLUSION: Men, bike/scooter drivers, and those between the ages of 22 and 29 are more likely to be involved in a traffic collision. According to the medicolegal perspective, patients who have been involved in road traffic accidents are more likely to sustain serious and life-threatening injuries.



KEYWORDS: Prevalence, Severity, Injury, Road traffic accident

Language: en