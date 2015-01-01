Abstract

This paper presents an intelligent traffic control system to pass emergency vehicles smoothly. We use RFID reader and microcontroller-based system-on-chip to read the RFID tags attached to the vehicle. n. It also determines the network congestion, and hence the green light duration for that path. In addition, when an ambulance is approaching the junction, it will communicate to the traffic controller in the junction to turn ON the green light. We used microcontroller-based system on chip for wireless communications between the ambulance and traffic controller. Here, each emergency vehicle contains RF transmitter module and the RF receiver will be implemented at the traffic junction. The buzzer will be switched ON when the vehicle is used for emergency purpose. This will send the signal through the RF transmitter to the RF module receiver. It will make the traffic light to change to green. Once the ambulance passes through, the receiver no longer receives the RF signal and the traffic light is turned to red. The paper aims in designing a system which is capable identifying the emergency situation in ambulance and automatically controls the traffic at the signal point. This feature helps in decreasing the death rate which occurs mostly due to traffic congestion in emergency situation.

