|
Citation
|
Satya Priya M, Gayathri T, Naga Sai K, Bhaskar PU, Beulah P. Journal of engineering sciences 2016; 13(5): 363-367.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2016)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Nowadays the blind and impaired people are suffering a lot because there are so many struggles for blind peoples to reach their destination and also there are dangerous risks that blind persons must face. To avoid uncomfortable walking experience, we have designed a smart electronic walking stick for blind people. Our project proposes a low- cost walking stick based on latest technology and a new implementation is made for efficient interface for blind people. Basically, the ultrasonic sensor is implemented in the walking stick for detecting the obstacles in front of the blind/impaired persons.
Language: en