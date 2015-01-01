Abstract

Nowadays the blind and impaired people are suffering a lot because there are so many struggles for blind peoples to reach their destination and also there are dangerous risks that blind persons must face. To avoid uncomfortable walking experience, we have designed a smart electronic walking stick for blind people. Our project proposes a low- cost walking stick based on latest technology and a new implementation is made for efficient interface for blind people. Basically, the ultrasonic sensor is implemented in the walking stick for detecting the obstacles in front of the blind/impaired persons.



If there are any obstacles, it will alert the blind person to avoid that obstacles and the alert in the form of buzzer. In a daily life there are different aspects in order to provide flexible and safe movement for the blind people. In this technology driven world, where people strive to live independently, this project propose a low- cost ultrasonic stick for blind people to gain personal independence, so that they can move from one place to another easily and safely. A portable stick is design and developed that detects the obstacles in the path of the blind using ultrasonic sensors. The buzzer and vibration motor are activated when any obstacle is detected. In addition, the stick is equipped with GSM for sending the information regarding the blind person to his family members.

Language: en