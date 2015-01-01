|
Peng Q, Sun T, Zhu P, Han F, Matsika E, Robinson M. Int. J. Crashworthiness 2022; 27(2): 337-346.
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
For a typical coach, interior seats and partitions are considered as secondary collision objects in the event of a frontal collision. When a seat back has a deployable leaf-table, the additional effect of the leaf-table should be considered too. To investigate the effect of occupant collision with these objects, a full-scale frontal crash test of a coach was conducted with an impact velocity of 30 km/h. For virtual tests, a coupling model of partition-seat-occupants on a sled was established using the combination of LS-DYNA and MADYMO. It was validated using the full-scale test. The injury severity of the first row occupants was evaluated under different restraint conditions.
Coach; first row occupants; interior design; kinematics; non-first row occupants; occupants injury; restraint system