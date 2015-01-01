Abstract

This paper outlines the design, analysis and physical testing of the material for the front impact attenuator for the Motorsports car. The material selected was a 20 mm thick panel of veiled polypropylene honeycomb. The design programme Solidworks was used to produce three impact attenuator geometries for analysis - a solid block, a three-tier pyramid and a four-tier pyramid. The impact attenuator was simplified to solid blocks specified with the honeycomb material strengths and tested in ANSYS 14.0. The simulations did indicate that the four-tier pyramid had the greatest energy absorption behaviours. Two full size prototypes were manufactured and destructively tested. The force-displacement curve determined that prototype MKII achieved total energy absorption of 7591 J. The average deceleration was 17.66 g and maximum deceleration was 30.58 g. The polypropylene honeycomb energy absorption and deceleration values comply with FSAE requirements.

