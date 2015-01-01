SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Song Z, Ji J, Zhang R, Cao L. Int. J. Crashworthiness 2022; 27(2): 522-532.

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/13588265.2020.1818498

Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) systems play an important role in reducing front to rear-end collisions. To evaluate the performance of AEB systems, different countries have recently published their own new car assessment programs (NCAPs). This study firstly develops a set of test equipment to evaluate the performance of AEB systems in field tests according to the China New Car Assessment Program (C-NCAP-2018). Then, the test accuracy of the AEB test equipment is debugged and verified by comparing the test results with those from IIHS. Finally, field tests are performed to evaluate the AEB systems performance on collision avoidance speeds in CCRs test scenarios and actuation time of warning function and braking of five vehicles using the developed test equipment. Additionally, some underlying causes are discussed for the trade-off between driving comfort and braking effectiveness. The field tests confirm that the developed equipment can effectively evaluate the performance of AEB systems and thus improve the active safety technology for vehicles.


autonomous emergency braking; braking performance; front to rear-end collisions; NCAPs; real-time kinematics

