Abstract

Many car components have been fabricated with different materials to improve collision toughness and safety during a car crash. However, as yet, no evaluation standard has been established that evaluates the replacement of auto parts. The standard must take into consideration mechanical properties of tensile and bending. A car crash test was conducted by the IIHS (Insurance Institute for Highway Safety) standard to evaluate safety, but it is expensive and hard to evaluate collision toughness for each car component. In this study, the side crash test was conducted by simulation and the collision characteristic of the center-pillar was evaluated. The center-pillar with CR420 was changed to HPF material. The absorbed energy and intrusion displacement during a side crash were compared to measure collision characteristic between CR420 and HPF. The result showed that the HPF was a feasible alternative material to enhance the collision characteristics and lighten weight of car component.

