Abstract

The paper presents the analysis of birdstrikes using SPH bird impacts model, 4 lb and 8 lb, on a small bay of a leading edge of an aircraft. Theoretical and numerical investigations were dedicated to three different configurations chosen for defining the leading edge's layups: a sheet metal with a thickness of 2.54 mm, a composite FML configuration with a thickness of 1.4 mm, and a sandwich-FML flexcore configuration that consists of an outboard skin in composite FML, a honeycomb core and an inboard metallic skin, with a total thickness of 8.05 mm. The paper presents a methodology, based on the use of analytical finite element modelling and analysis, to certify an aircraft in full compliance with the birdstrike requirement, using the nonlinear finite element code LS-Dyna. The results, including the displacements, stress distribution, damage predictions and the entire impact process during the birdstrike, were obtained from the simulations for each configuration. In order to validate the bird impacts model, firstly, the birdstrike simulation was carried out on a rigid plate and was referred to a selected experimental result, then, these validated results were extended to investigate 4 lb and 8 lb birdstrikes on three different bay's layups. These obtained numerical results on the leading edge were validated through an experimental result. The parametric studies were carried out by characterizing the material for the aircraft leading edge, and the results can be utilised in the initial designing phase as well as for the 'certification by analysis' of the aeronautical structures.

