Abstract

Computational biomechanics models play a key role in predicting/evaluating pedestrian head kinematics and injury risk in car-to-pedestrian collisions. The human multibody models most commonly used in car-to-pedestrian collision reconstruction, such as pedestrian model by The Netherlands Organisation for Applied Scientific Research TNO, are built using the anthropometry of Western European population as defined in TNO (2013) human multibody model database. In this study, we investigate the effects of the anthropometric differences between the Western European and Chinese populations on the pedestrian head kinematics and injury responses predicted using multibody models. The comparison was conducted through car-to-pedestrian collision simulations using pedestrian multibody models representing anthropometric characteristics of Western European and Chinese populations, three typical vehicle shapes (sedan, SUV and minivan), five initial vehicle impact speeds (30, 35, 40, 45, 50 km/h), and six pedestrian walking postures. The results indicate that the change of pedestrian model anthropometry (from Western European to Chinese) exerts appreciable effects on both the predicted initial boundary conditions of the head-to-windscreen impact (in particular the head-to-windscreen impact angle) and the head injury indices in the impact with the road surface (secondary impact).

