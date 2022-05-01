|
Citation
Morris RS, Figueroa JF, Pokrzywa CJ, Barber JK, Temkin NR, Bergner C, Karam BS, Murphy P, Nelson LD, Laud P, Cooper Z, de Moya M, Trevino C, Tignanelli CJ, deRoon-Cassini TA. Am. J. Surg. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
35637020
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Estimation of long-term quality of life in patients sustaining Traumatic brain injuries is a difficult but important task during the early hospitalization. There are very limited tools to assess these outcomes, therefore we aimed to develop a predictive model for quality-of-life that could be used in hospitalized adults with TBIs.
Language: en
Keywords
Quality of life; Traumatic brain injury; Prediction model; Patient-reported outcomes