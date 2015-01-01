|
Yuan J, Bai X, Driscoll B, Liu M, Huang H, Feng J. Appl. Ergon. 2022; 104: e103804.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
35635940
Visuospatial attention during walking has been associated with pedestrian safety and fall risks. However, visuospatial attention measures during walking remained under-explored. Current studies introduced a newly-developed Standing and Walking Visual Attention Field (SWAVF) task to assess visuospatial attention during walking and examined its reliability, validity, and stability. Thirty young adults completed a traditional computerized Attention Visual Field (AVF) task while sitting, and the SWAVF task under walking and standing settings. Nine participants also performed the SWAVF task under additional distraction conditions.
Measurement; Walking; Visuospatial attention