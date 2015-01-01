Abstract

BACKGROUND: Disability poses a burden for older persons, and is associated with poor outcomes and high societal costs. Prediction models could potentially identify persons who are at risk for disability. An up to date review of such models is missing.



OBJECTIVE: To identify models developed for the prediction of functional status in community dwelling older persons.



METHODS: A systematic review was performed including studies of older persons that developed and/or validated prediction models for the outcome functional status. Medline and EMBASE were searched, and reference lists and prospective citations were screened for additional references. Risk of bias was assessed using the PROBAST-tool. The performance of models was described and summarized, and the use of predictors was collated using the bag-of-words text mining procedure.



RESULTS: Forty-three studies were included and reported 167 evaluations of prediction models. The median c-statistic values for the multivariable development models ranged between 0.65 and 0.76 (minimum = 0.58, maximum = 0.90), and were consistently higher than the values of the validation models for which median c-statistic values ranged between 0.6 and 0.68 (minimum = 0.50, maximum = 0.81). A total of 559 predictors were used in the models. The five predictors most frequently used were gait speed (n = 47), age (n = 38), cognition (n = 27), frailty (n = 24), and gender (n = 22).



CONCLUSIONS: No model can be recommended for implementation in practice. However, frailty models appear to be the most promising, because frailty components (e.g. gait speed) and frailty indexes demonstrated good to excellent predictive performance. However, the risk of study bias was high. Substantial improvements can be made in the methodology.

