Citation
Brooks SK, Greenberg N. BMC Psychol. 2022; 10(1): 139.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
35637491
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Seafaring has frequently been reported to be a 'risky occupation' in terms of both physical and mental health. Individuals working in seafaring professions are exposed to various stressors in the workplace, including social isolation, exposure to poor physical conditions and long work hours. This systematic review aimed to update previous reviews by collating recent literature (published between 2012 and 2021) on the factors associated with mental health and wellbeing in seafaring personnel.
Language: en
Keywords
Mental health; Wellbeing; Occupational health; Maritime health; Maritime personnel; Seafarers