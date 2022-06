Abstract

The number of violent incidents at UK general practices recorded by police forces has almost doubled in the past five years, an investigation by The BMJ has found.



Crime figures obtained from police forces around the UK show that violent incidents at GP surgeries and health centres have increased every year since 2017. Worryingly, the figures also show a near doubling of assaults that cause physical harm.



The rise in violent incidents and abuse aimed at GPs and their staff is causing some to leave their jobs, GPs have warned (boxes 1-3). "We have to try to address this because it leads to burnout of our staff, demoralisation, and staff leaving the service altogether," said Richard Vautrey, a GP in Leeds and former chair of the BMA's General Practitioners Committee...

Language: en