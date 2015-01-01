Abstract

BACKGROUND: Children who report sexual abuse are often first evaluated in a Pediatric Emergency Room (ER).



OBJECTIVE: This study aims to describe clinical characteristics and management among these children. PARTICIPANTS AND METHODS: A retrospective review of child sexual abuse (CSA) cases in the ER of a tertiary hospital in Madrid over a 9-year period (January 2011 to April 2020) was conducted. 213 children up to 16 years old were included. Descriptive statistics were performed.



RESULTS: An 83% of victims were girls, of whom 97.7% reported physical contact. The mean age was 8.5 ± 4.4 years, with two peaks of incidence at ages of 3 and 13. Aggressors were known by the victim in 77.8% of cases. Anogenital lesions were present in 39.9% of children who described physical contact, of which 31.7% were suspicious or specific of CSA. We obtained positive microbiological samples in 41 patients, with 14.6% specific findings for sexually transmitted infections (STIs). 23,9% received prophylaxis for bacterial STIs and 13.6% against HIV. 59.6% were followed-up in outpatient clinics. Since our protocol renovation in 2019, we observe a statistically significant increase in microbiological detection (p < .005) and outpatient follow-up (p < .001).



CONCLUSIONS: STIs screening should always be done when physical contact is reported for eventual treatment and perpetrator prosecution, as physical lesions are frequently not found. The optimal treatment of CSA requires the use of renewed specific protocols and the involvement of multidisciplinary trained teams to ensure adequate medical and personal care.

Language: en