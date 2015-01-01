Abstract

Altered states of consciousness (ASC) provide an opportunity for researchers to study the neurophysiological basis of changes in phenomenal experience. Δ9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is the primary psychoactive constituent of cannabis, however whether the effects of THC include ASC features that are shared with other ASC induction mechanisms, such as classical psychedelics, has not been systematically addressed. We used survey (11D-ASC; State Mindfulness), self-report, and natural language processing (NLP) to assess 7.5 and 15 mg oral THC, relative to placebo, in 25 healthy, infrequent cannabis users. THC dose-dependently increased measures of ASC including Insightfulness, and increased ratings of mindfulness and mind-wandering. THC also increased language entropy as previously reported for LSD. Future studies may seek to determine whether reports of increased mindfulness or insight after THC are primarily representative of a psychotomimetic state (i.e., delusional thinking) or conversely, reflect an enhancement of conscious awareness that may be validated empirically.

Language: en