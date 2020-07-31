Abstract

STUDY DESIGN: Retrospective cohort analysis.



OBJECTIVE: To examine the impact the COVID-19 pandemic and its accompanying societal measures had on the incidence, characteristics, and management of maxillofacial traumatic injuries.



METHODS: This cohort analysis compared facial trauma injuries presenting to the highest-volume Level I Trauma Center in New Jersey, USA from January 1 to July 31 in 2020 and 2019. Differences in demographics, mechanisms, and interventions were compared between the pandemic period (March 16-July 31, 2020) and the equivalent pre-pandemic date period in 2019 using X (2), Fishers Exact, and Mann-Whitney U testing.



RESULTS: In total, 616 subjects were included. The daily incidence of facial trauma consults during the 2020 pandemic (1.81 ± 1.1) decreased compared to 2019 (2.15 ± 1.3) (p = 0.042). During the outbreak, there was an increase in the proportion of subjects with positive urine drug screens (21.5% vs. 12.2%; p = 0.011) and injuries related to domestic violence (10.2% vs. 4.5%; p = 0.023). Patients were 30% less likely to be transferred from local hospitals (RR, 0.70 [0.53-0.93]; p = 0.014). Although subjects had a 25% increased risk of presenting with injuries deemed procedural (RR, 1.25 [95% CI, 1.05-1.56]; p = 0.048), a greater proportion were discharged with operative procedures scheduled as outpatients (16.0% vs. 4.9%; p = 0.005).



CONCLUSIONS: The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted both the epidemiology and management of maxillofacial traumatic injuries, perhaps secondary to modifications in personal and community behaviors or the effects on healthcare systems in our region.

