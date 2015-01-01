Abstract

Accumulating US studies indicate gender inequities in youth violence research and responses. Improving youth health thus requires greater understanding of how girls and young women perceive and experience violence, and gathering such data demands research methods that are trauma-informed and assets-based. This mixed-methods study addresses these dual needs. To support gender equity in youth violence research, it incorporated 4 violence surveys and 3 arts-based methods to examine girls' and young women's experiences and perceptions of violence. Then, to advance trauma-informed, assets-based research, it used study findings to generate an assessment of all methods employed.



RESULTS are presented in a 2-part article, with Part II (published separately) detailing the arts-based strategies and assessing all methods. Part I (below) conveys findings from all data sources regarding population experiences, needs, and assets related to violence and safety. Girls and young women reported extensive experiences with violence, and mental health was a prominent challenge, likely exacerbated by persisting threats. Participants' priorities included domestic and intimate partner violence, social isolation, and the necessity of action and change. This study confirms the value of mixed-methods, gender-responsive youth violence research, and of providing processes by which youth can share their stories on and in their own terms. It also provides a template for further use of creative practices to improve data; apply trauma-informed, assets-based strategies; and advance health equity.

