Golden TL. Fam. Community Health 2022; 45(3): 137-149.
(Copyright © 2022, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
35639789
Accumulating US studies indicate gender inequities in youth violence research and responses. Improving youth health thus requires greater understanding of how girls and young women perceive and experience violence, and gathering such data demands research methods that are trauma-informed and assets-based. This mixed-methods study addresses these dual needs. To support gender equity in youth violence research, it incorporated 4 violence surveys and 3 arts-based methods to examine girls' and young women's experiences and perceptions of violence. Then, to advance trauma-informed, assets-based research, it used study findings to generate an assessment of all methods employed.
