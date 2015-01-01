Abstract

Musculoskeletal injuries (MSKI) are a significant burden on the military healthcare system. Movement strategies, genetics, and fitness level have been identified as potential contributors to MSKI risk. Screening measures associated with MSKI risk are emerging, including novel technologies, such as markerless motion capture (mMoCap) and force plates (FP) and allow for field expedient measures in dynamic military settings. The aim of the current study was to evaluate movement strategies (i.e., describe variables) of the countermovement jump (CMJ) in Marine officer candidates (MOCs) via mMoCap and FP technology by clustering variables to create distinct movement strategies associated with MSKI sustained during Officer Candidates School (OCS). 728 MOCs were tested and 668 MOCs (Male MOCs = 547, Female MOCs = 121) were used for analysis. MOCs performed 3 maximal CMJs in a mMoCap space with FP embedded into the system. De-identified MSKI data was acquired from internal OCS reports for those who presented to the OCS Physical Therapy department for MSKI treatment during the 10 weeks of OCS training. Three distinct clusters were formed with variables relating to CMJ kinetics and kinematics from the mMoCap and FPs. Proportions of MOCs with a lower extremity and torso MSKI across clusters were significantly different (p < 0.001), with the high-risk cluster having the highest proportions (30.5%), followed by moderate-risk cluster (22.5%) and low-risk cluster (13.8%). Kinetics, including braking rate of force development (BRFD), braking net impulse and propulsive net impulse, were higher in low-risk cluster compared to the high-risk cluster (p < 0.001). Lesser degrees of flexion and shorter CMJ phase durations (braking phase and propulsive phase) were observed in low-risk cluster compared to both moderate-risk and high-risk clusters. Male MOCs were distributed equally across clusters while female MOCs were primarily distributed in the high-risk cluster. Movement strategies (i.e., clusters), as quantified by mMoCap and FPs, were successfully described with MOCs MSKI risk proportions between clusters. These results provide actionable thresholds of key performance indicators for practitioners to use for screening measures in classifying greater MSKI risk. These tools may add value in creating modifiable strength and conditioning training programs before or during military training.

Language: en