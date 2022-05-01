Abstract

In their letter, Verbeek et al. provide further detail on the value of the patient-reported outcome measurement information system (PROMIS) in orthopaedic trauma research. Overall, we agree with the authors in their promotion of the PROMIS item bank for orthopaedic research and their suggested applications. However, the value of PROMIS measures for clinical care is understated. Orthopaedic practices should build relevant PROMIS items into their current information technology infrastructure. The routine capture of patient-important outcomes, such as though included in the PROMIS measures, is integral to optimizing value-based care for patients with fractures...

Language: en