SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

O'Hara NN, Slobogean GP, Klazinga NS. Injury 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.injury.2022.05.046

PMID

35636981

Abstract

In their letter, Verbeek et al. provide further detail on the value of the patient-reported outcome measurement information system (PROMIS) in orthopaedic trauma research. Overall, we agree with the authors in their promotion of the PROMIS item bank for orthopaedic research and their suggested applications. However, the value of PROMIS measures for clinical care is understated. Orthopaedic practices should build relevant PROMIS items into their current information technology infrastructure. The routine capture of patient-important outcomes, such as though included in the PROMIS measures, is integral to optimizing value-based care for patients with fractures...


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print