Abstract

BACKGROUND: One of the key reasons for the high prevalence of intimate partner violence among women is the justification of intimate partner violence. Socio-economic status of women plays a key role in intimate partner violence justification. This study investigated the socio-economic inequalities in the justification of intimate partner violence among Ghanaian women.



METHODS: Data from the 2014 Ghana Demographic and Health Survey were used in this study. The study involved a total of 9267 women. A binary logistic regression analysis was performed to examine the socio-economic disparities in intimate partner violence justification. The findings were presented as adjusted odds ratios (aORs) with 95% confidence intervals (CIs) demonstrating precision. Statistical significance was set at p<0.05.



RESULTS: The prevalence of intimate partner violence justification among women in Ghana was 28.2%. Compared with women with no formal of education, those with a higher level of education (aOR 0.17 [95% CI 0.10 to 0.30]) were less likely to justify intimate partner violence. In terms of wealth status, women in the richest quintile had lower odds of justifying intimate partner violence compared with women in the poorest wealth quintile (aOR 0.44 [95% CI 0.28 to 0.67]).



CONCLUSIONS: Interventions, policies, strategies and programs such as women's equitable access to formal education, formation of stronger social networks to improve women's socio-economic status, advocacy to stop intimate partner violence and empowerment interventions among women should be focused toward contextualizing intimate partner violence in terms of the acceptance of this behaviour, since this can play a significant role in victimization and perpetration.

