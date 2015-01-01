|
Yilmaz C, Turan AH. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35635526
BACKGROUND: Despite many precautions have been taken in our country, the number of occupational accidents elevates continously. In the literature, the causes of accidents caused by human error are usually determined by a single theory base. However, according to the combination theorem; The real causes of occupational accidents can only be found by adopting more than one theory. The main purpose of this study is to evaluate the causes of occupational accidents in human resources with combination of Human Factors and Accident Theory.
Accident Theory; Combination Theorem; Human Factors Theory; Human Resources Management; Occupational Accidents