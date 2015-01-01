|
Citation
|
Benatov J, Zerach G, Levi-Belz Y. Int. J. Soc. Psychiatry 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35634658
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic can affect health and social care workers' (HSCWs') mental health in their role as frontline workers in this crisis. The pandemic poses unique challenges to HSCWs as they face morally daunting decisions while working with limited knowledge and resources. This study primary objective was to examine the moderating role of thwarted belongingness in the relationships between HSCWs' exposure to potentially morally injurious events (PMIEs) and moral injury symptoms, depression, and anxiety.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
COVID-19; depression; anxiety; moral injury; belongingness; health and social care workers