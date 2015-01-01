|
Citation
Nagy LM, Shanahan ML, Seaford SP. J. Clin. Psychol. (Hoboken) 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
35639994
Abstract
Trait rumination is the tendency to overthink and focus on negative emotions and events and is related to a number of psychological disorders and maladaptive behaviors including nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI). The purpose of this study was to conduct a meta-analysis of the relationship between trait rumination and NSSI behaviors.
Language: en
Keywords
nonsuicidal self-injury; rumination; meta-analysis