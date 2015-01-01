|
Matsuno S, Yoshimura A, Yoshiike T, Morita S, Fujii Y, Honma M, Ozeki Y, Kuriyama K. J. Foot Ankle Res. 2022; 15(1): e42.
35637529
BACKGROUND: It is unclear whether the toe grip force (TGF) of the dominant foot (DF) and the lower limb function asymmetry (LLFA) in older adults are associated with fall risk. Therefore, this study aimed to investigate the effect of lower limb properties (such as TGF, muscle strength, and plantar sensation) on the risk of falls in older adults, while considering the foot dominance and asymmetry of lower limb function.
Dominant foot; Limb dominance; asymmetry; lower limb; Lower limb function asymmetry; Toe grip force