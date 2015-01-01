Abstract

BACKGROUND: It is unclear whether the toe grip force (TGF) of the dominant foot (DF) and the lower limb function asymmetry (LLFA) in older adults are associated with fall risk. Therefore, this study aimed to investigate the effect of lower limb properties (such as TGF, muscle strength, and plantar sensation) on the risk of falls in older adults, while considering the foot dominance and asymmetry of lower limb function.



METHODS: This study was a cross-sectional study. We determined whether the lower limb function of the DF and non-dominant foot (non-DF) and LLFA had any effect on the fall risk in 54 older adults (mean ± standard deviation: 72.2 ± 6.0, range: 60-87 years). We examined the participants' fall history, Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE) score, lower limb function, and LLFA. To determine fall risk factors, we performed logistic regression analysis, with presence or absence of falls as the dependent variable.



RESULTS: The independent variables were age, sex, MMSE score, two-point discrimination of the heel (non-DF) as plantar sensation index, and the TGF of both feet. Only the TGF of the DF was identified as a risk factor for falls (p < 0.05).



CONCLUSIONS: In older adults, clinicians should focus on the TGF of the DF as a risk factor for falls. TRIAL REGISTRATION: This study was retrospectively registered. https://center6.umin.ac.jp/cgi-bin/ctr/ctr_up_rec_f1.cgi.

