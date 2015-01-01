SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Sørensen HJ, Antonsen S, Benros ME, Erlangsen A, Albiñana C, Nordentoft M, Børglum AD, Mors O, Werge T, Mortensen PB, Hougaard D, Webb RT, Agerbo E. Nord. J. Psychiatry 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1080/08039488.2022.2078998

35635301

BACKGROUND: Poor school performance is linked to higher risks of self-harm. The association might be explained through genetic liabilities for depression or educational attainment. We investigated the association between school performance and self-harm in a population-based sample while assessing the potential influence of polygenic risk scores (PRSs) for depression (PRS(MDD)) and for educational attainment (PRS(EDU)).

METHOD: We conducted a follow-up study of individuals born 1987-98 and followed from age 18 until 2016. The total sample consisted of a case group (23,779 diagnosed with mental disorders; schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, depression, autism, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and a randomly sampled comparison group (n = 10,925). Genome-wide data were obtained from the Neonatal Screening Biobank and information on school performance, family psychiatric history, and socioeconomic status from national administrative registers.

RESULTS: Individuals in the top PRS(MDD) decile were at higher self-harm risk in the case group (IRR: 1.30; 95% CI 1.15-1.46), whereas individuals in the top PRS(EDU) decile were at lower self-harm risk (IRR: 0.63; 95% CI: 0.55-0.74). Poorer school performance was associated with higher self-harm risk in persons diagnosed with any mental disorder (IRR: 1.69; 95% CI: 1.44-1.99) and among the comparison group (IRR: 7.93; 95% CI: 4.47-15.18). Observed effects of PRS(MDD) and PRS(EDU) on self-harm risk were strongest for individuals with poor school performance.

CONCLUSION: Associations between PRS(MDD) and self-harm risk and between PRS(EDU) and self-harm risk were found. Nevertheless, these polygenic scores seem currently of limited clinical utility for identifying individuals at high self-harm risk.


self-harm; mental disorders; linkage data; polygenic risk scores; School-performance

