Abstract

The pervasive adoption of GPS-enabled sensors has lead to an explosion on the amount of geolocated data that captures a wide range of social interactions. Part of this data can be conceptualized as event data, characterized by a single point signal at a given location and time. Event data has been used for several purposes such as anomaly detection and land use extraction, among others. To unlock the potential offered by the granularity of this new sources of data it is necessary to develop new analytical tools stemming from the intersection of computational science and geographical analysis. Our approach is to link the geographical concept of hierarchical scale structures with density based clustering in databases with noise to establish a common framework for the detection of crowd activity hierarchical structures in geographic point data. Our contribution is threefold: first, we develop a tool to generate synthetic data according to a distribution commonly found on geographic event data sets; second, we propose an improvement of the available methods for automatic parameter selection in density-based spatial clustering of applications with noise (DBSCAN) algorithm that allows its iterative application to uncover hierarchical scale structures on event databases and, lastly, we propose a framework for the evaluation of different algorithms to extract hierarchical scale structures. Our results show that our approach is successful both as a general framework for the comparison of crowd activity detection algorithms and, in the case of our automatic DBSCAN parameter selection algorithm, as a novel approach to uncover hierarchical structures in geographic point data sets.

Language: en