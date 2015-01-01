SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Blain H, Bichet T, Robiaud JB, Bernard PL. Rev. Prat. 2022; 72(3): 299-304.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, J B Bailliere et Fils)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

35638962

Abstract

"Falls prévention in older persons Falls in persons aged 65 or older are a major public health problem. Some simple questions (have you experienced any fall in the previous year ? Do you have a fear of falling when walking ?) And a few simple examinations (one-leg stance, timed up and go, chair-rising, stop walking when talking test) allow to differentiate between patients at low risk of falling, for whom education and risk reassessment at 12 months are offered, patients at moderate risk of falling, for whom a physical examination and a prescription review to modify the cause of instability, and referral to a adapted physical exercise program are offered, the effect of which will be evaluated at 3-6months, and patients at high risk of falls, for whom a standardized geriatric assessment shoud be offered, at best carried out by a geriatric team, allowing the establishment of an individualized program targeting all risk factors for falls, the effectiveness of which will be reassessed at 1-3 months."


Language: fr

Keywords

Aged; Accidental Falls

