Abstract

"How to search for abuse suffered? Systematic screening for violence in medical consultations is recommended, and well accepted by patients. Red flags that signal possible violence are: physical injuries, re¬peated consultations, any psychological symptom, chronic pain and confidences often expressed through euphe¬misms. In France, reporting every suspicion of violence against a minor is bound by law: to the public prosecu¬tor in case of emergency, otherwise to the cellule de recueil des informations préoccupantes du département (department's unit of concerning information collection). In all cases, establishing a medical certificate describing the lesions and/or physical and psychological symptoms observed is mandatory. The victim/patient must be addressed: in case of danger, towards urgent medical care with safety arrangements, otherwise according to the needs expressed in priority by the patient (healthcare, social and/or legal assistance)."



S'il observe ou suspecte une maltraitance, de nombreuses questions peuvent se poser au praticien de premier recours. La réponse à la première d'entre elles, " Pourquoi dépister ? ", ouvre la voie aux suivantes.



On observe un décalage important entre le nom-bre des plaintes déposées pour violences, et les antécédents de violences subies dépistées de façon systématique lors des enquêtes dites de victimation. Ces dernières rapportent pourtant une prévalence alarmante des dif­férents types de violences. En effet :

- les violences sexuelles concerneraient au moins 14,5 % des femmes et 3,9 % des hommes vie entière en France ;1

- les violences conjugales physiques concerneraient en France 229 000 femmes par an, dont 19 % porteraient plainte, et les viols conjugaux 40 000 femmes par an, dont 2 % déposeraient plainte ;2

- les violences physiques concerneraient 22,9 % des enfants en Europe, les violences verbales 29,1 % d'entre eux, les violences sexuelles 13,4 % des filles et 5,4 % des garçons...

