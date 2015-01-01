|
Cassiaux A. Rev. Prat. 2022; 72(3): 307-312.
Comment rechercher une maltraitance subie ?
(Copyright © 2022, J B Bailliere et Fils)
unavailable
35638964
"How to search for abuse suffered? Systematic screening for violence in medical consultations is recommended, and well accepted by patients. Red flags that signal possible violence are: physical injuries, re¬peated consultations, any psychological symptom, chronic pain and confidences often expressed through euphe¬misms. In France, reporting every suspicion of violence against a minor is bound by law: to the public prosecu¬tor in case of emergency, otherwise to the cellule de recueil des informations préoccupantes du département (department's unit of concerning information collection). In all cases, establishing a medical certificate describing the lesions and/or physical and psychological symptoms observed is mandatory. The victim/patient must be addressed: in case of danger, towards urgent medical care with safety arrangements, otherwise according to the needs expressed in priority by the patient (healthcare, social and/or legal assistance)."
Domestic Violence