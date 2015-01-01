Abstract

Loss of chance in compensation for non-accidental bodily injury: inventory The main problem with this notion is the hypothetical nature of the loss of chance, insofar as it is impossible to take for sure if the hoped-for event would actually haved occurred. This this is the main difficulty encountered when estimating a loss of chance. The aim of this work is to identify a number of tools that will serve as a basis for the assessment of loss of chance damage. The contribution of data from the literature, the use of abacuses depending on the terrain and the pathology and the contribution of sapients will be described. The calculation methodology will also be discussed in the context of the cumulative loss of chances suffered by the patient.



En l'absence de définition légale, l'estimation de la perte de chance, qui demeure hypothétique et probabiliste, repose sur l'utilisation conjointe de plusieurs méthodes qui ont toutes leurs limites. Afin d'éviter des excès jurisprudentiels ou, à l'inverse, priver des patients de réparation, la réflexion se poursuit pour combler ce vide juridique.



La perte de chance peut se définir comme la disparition constatée de la possi­bilité d'un fait favo­rable avec un caractère direct et certain ; l'incertitude doit de­meurer quant à la réalisation (ou non) du dommage si la prise en charge et/ou l'acte médical avaient été parfaite­ment adaptés ou opportuns.1

Concrètement, cette perte de chance peut correspondre au fait que le praticien n'a pas proposé à son patient un traitement plus simple et/ou moins dangereux que celui administré et qui est à l'origine de son ou de ses dommage(s).

