Maroun F, Delteil C, Bartoli C, Tuchtan-Torrents L, Piercecchi-Marti MD. Rev. Prat. 2022; 72(4): 371-374.
Perte de chance en réparation du préjudice corporel hors accident : état des lieux
35638977
Loss of chance in compensation for non-accidental bodily injury: inventory The main problem with this notion is the hypothetical nature of the loss of chance, insofar as it is impossible to take for sure if the hoped-for event would actually haved occurred. This this is the main difficulty encountered when estimating a loss of chance. The aim of this work is to identify a number of tools that will serve as a basis for the assessment of loss of chance damage. The contribution of data from the literature, the use of abacuses depending on the terrain and the pathology and the contribution of sapients will be described. The calculation methodology will also be discussed in the context of the cumulative loss of chances suffered by the patient.
Language: fr
Expert Testimony; Compensation and Redress