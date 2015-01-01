Abstract

BACKGROUND: Establishing strategies for improving nursing shortages, which are labor challenges in the current health care industry.



OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to examine the correlation between workplace bullying and organizational citizenship behavior (OCB) in nurses and the mediating effects of job satisfaction on this relationship.



METHODS: A total of 164 valid samples were obtained. The Negative Acts Questionnaire-Revised, the Minnesota Satisfaction Questionnaire, and an OCB scale were measured.



RESULTS: The results indicate that a significantly larger proportion of nurses working in operating rooms (Δ odds ratio, odds = 2.30, p = 0.043), the emergency room, and the ICU (Δ odds = 2.79, p = 0.019) had suffered workplace bullying compared with nurses working in patient wards. No experience of workplace bullying exerted a positive and significant effect on job satisfaction (p < 0.001), and job satisfaction exerted a positive and significant effect on overall OCB (p < 0.001). No experience of workplace bullying exerted a significant mediating effect on the influence of job satisfaction on overall OCB (p < 0.001).



CONCLUSIONS: The department of service in which a nurse works influences the occurrence of workplace bullying, previous experience with bullying reduces job satisfaction, and greater job satisfaction promotes higher OCB performance. Based on the study results, we advise that nursing executives address and prevent workplace bullying to increase the job satisfaction of nurses so that nurses are willing to display OCB, apply their expertise, and expand the role and functions of nursing.

