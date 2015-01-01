Abstract

BACKGROUND: Use of novel cannabis products whose primary active compound is Delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol (Delta-8 THC), an isomer of Delta-9 THC has recently surged. While Delta-8 THC has psychoactive effects and is potentially harmful, little is known about its use. We examined sociodemographic characteristics, motivations, and consumption patterns of Delta-8 THC in US adult cannabis users.



METHODS: Cannabis-using adult online survey participants (N = 4,348) provided information on Delta-8 use, and other characteristics. We assessed frequencies of sociodemographics, patterns, and correlates of Delta-8 THC use. Regression models estimated adjusted odds ratios (aOR) and 95% confidence intervals (CI) of associations between past 30-day Delta-8 THC use, sociodemographic and other characteristics.



FINDINGS: Among past 30-day cannabis users, 16.7% reported Delta-8 THC use. The most common consumption method was vaping concentrated formulations of Delta-8 THC (41.2%). Primary motivations for use were its legal status and perceived therapeutic benefits. Males were more likely than females to report Delta-8 THC use (aOR = 1.4, 95% CI 1.2, 1.7). Respondents residing in states with restrictions on sales of Delta-8 THC products had lower odds of Delta-8 THC use (aOR = 0.7, 95% CI 0.57, 0.86).



CONCLUSIONS: Findings provide initial insight into the current state of Delta-8 THC use in the US. Given the limited knowledge on use of Delta-8 THC, and considering emergence of reports indicating its harmful effects, there is urgent need for nationally representative data to investigate correlates of Delta-8 THC use (e.g., effectiveness of state-specific restrictions on its products). Such information can guide public-health policy around Delta-8 THC use.

