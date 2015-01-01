Abstract

Background Emergency department (ED)-based injury surveillance systems across many countries face resourcing challenges related to manual validation and coding of data.



OBJECTIVE This paper describes the evaluation of a machine learning-based Decision Support Tool (DST) to assist injury surveillance departments in the validation, coding and use of their data, comparing outcomes in coding time and accuracy pre- and post-implementation.



METHODS Manually coded injury surveillance data has been used to develop, train and iteratively refine a machine learning-based classifier to enable semi-automated coding of injury narrative data. This paper describes a trial implementation of the machine learning-based DST in the Queensland Injury Surveillance Unit (QISU) workflow using a major pediatric hospital's emergency department data comparing outcomes in coding time and accuracy pre- and post-implementation.



RESULTS The study found a 10% reduction in manual coding time after the DST was introduced. The Kappa statistics analysis in both DST-assisted and unassisted data shows increases in accuracy across three data fields; injury intent (85.4% unassisted vs. 94.5% assisted), external cause (88.8% unassisted vs. 91.8% assisted) and injury factor (89.3% unassisted vs. 92.9% assisted). The classifier was also used to produce a timely report monitoring injury patterns during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, it has the potential for near real-time surveillance of emerging hazards to inform public health responses.



CONCLUSIONS The integration of the DST into the injury surveillance workflow shows benefits as it facilitates timely reporting and acts as a DST in the manual coding process.

