Citation
Urnberg H, Gluschkoff K, Saukkonen P, Elovainio M, Vänskä J, Heponiemi T. BMC Health Serv. Res. 2022; 22(1): 724.
DOI
PMID
35641931
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Physicians commonly suffer from workplace aggression and its negative consequences. Previous studies have shown that stressors such as job demands increase the risk of inappropriate treatment at workplace. Poorly functioning, and constantly changing information systems form a major work stressor for physicians. The current study examined the association between physicians' stress attributed to information systems (SAIS) and their experiences of workplace aggression. Workplace aggression covered physical and non-physical aggression, perpetrated by coworkers, patients, patient's relatives, or supervisors.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Information Systems; Physicians; Female; Male; Cross-Sectional Studies; Violence; Aggression; Information systems; *Physicians; *Workplace; Finland/epidemiology; Job demand; SAIS; Work stress