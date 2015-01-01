SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Vriesman MH, Vrolijk-Bosschaart TF, Lindauer RJL, van der Lee JH, Brilleslijper-Kater S, Teeuw AH, Benninga MA. BMJ Paediatr Open 2022; 6(1): e001338.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, BMJ Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1136/bmjpo-2021-001338

PMID

35648803

Abstract

BACKGROUND: A possible association between child abuse and neglect (CAN) and functional constipation (FC) has been described in adults, however, limited data are available in children. Our objective was to determine the prevalence of suspected CAN in children with FC as compared with their healthy peers.

METHODS: A case-control study was carried out in children aged 3-10 years. Children with FC were recruited at a tertiary outpatient clinic, and healthy controls were recruited at schools. Parents were asked to fill out questionnaires about the history and behaviour of their child, children were inquired using a semistructured interview about experienced traumatic events and sexual knowledge. The interview was scored by two independent observers. The prevalence of suspected CAN was determined according to the questionnaires and interview.

RESULTS: In total, 228 children with FC and 153 healthy controls were included. Both groups were age and gender comparable (50% females, median age 6 years (not significant)). No significant difference in the prevalence of suspected CAN was found between children with FC and healthy controls (23.3% vs 30.1%, 95% CI 0.44 to 1.12, p=0.14), including a suspicion of sexual, emotional and physical abuse.

CONCLUSION: Suspected CAN was detected in both children with FC as in healthy controls. The possible association between CAN and FC in children could not be confirmed.


Language: en

Keywords

child abuse; gastroenterology

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print