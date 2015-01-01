Abstract

The Haitian Earthquake of 2010 represents one of the worst events to affect the "human condition" in our hemisphere in our lifetime. The gravity of this catastrophic event su- perimposed on unparalleled poverty and suffering provided the impetus to start ORSI (Orthopaedic Relief Services International), a 501c3 not for profit dedicated to providing sustainable infrastructural (equipment), clinical (teams), and educational support to the Haitian State Hospital sys- tem and its orthopedic residency training programs. Our success and accomplishments over 12 years has been built on a grassroots, "bottom up" approach to building trusting relationships between our visiting teams and hosts in Haiti. Rather than assisting with pre-determined plans, our model has been "how is it we can best serve your needs...." This approach is most mindful of the stakeholders and beneficia- ries on the ground. The additional benefit to both visiting US and Haitian residents builds professional attributes of empathy, cultural competency, and volunteerism, which are important core competencies in the training of our best physicians. Working in resource-limited settings presents obstacles that require resiliency, adaptability, innovation, and patience. We have identified strategies to approach and overcome such obstacles in the fulfillment of our mission.

