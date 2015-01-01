SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Zanin M, Martínez JH. Chaos Solitons Fractals 2022; 32(5): e051103.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1063/5.0091628

35649977

During the last few years, statistical physics has received increasing attention as a framework for the analysis of real complex systems; yet, this is less clear in the case of international political events, partly due to the complexity in securing relevant quantitative data on them. Here, we analyze a detailed dataset of violent events that took place in Ukraine since January 2021 and analyze their temporal and spatial correlations through entropy and complexity metrics and functional networks.

RESULTS depict a complex scenario with events appearing in a non-random fashion but with eastern-most regions functionally disconnected from the remainder of the country-something opposing the widespread "two Ukraines" view. We further draw some lessons and venues for future analyses.


