Citation
Zanin M, Martínez JH. Chaos Solitons Fractals 2022; 32(5): e051103.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
35649977
Abstract
During the last few years, statistical physics has received increasing attention as a framework for the analysis of real complex systems; yet, this is less clear in the case of international political events, partly due to the complexity in securing relevant quantitative data on them. Here, we analyze a detailed dataset of violent events that took place in Ukraine since January 2021 and analyze their temporal and spatial correlations through entropy and complexity metrics and functional networks.
Language: en