Suicide is prevalent among people of almost all ages and has a high social and economic cost. It is widely known, however, that its true prevalence is underestimated. This article aims to study suicide in São Paulo based on Public Safety data, compared with mortality information system data (SIM/MS), in order to assess possible information gains. A database (Banco SSP) was assembled from spreadsheets for police reports, complemented with existing Forensic Medicine Institute information, which was compared with the SIM/MS data. The Banco SSP database (2,469) was 7.5% higher than SIM/MS (2,297), with results reflected in the sex and age of the victims, showing the highest rates among elderly men (rate of 12.8 per 100,000 inhabitants). In relation to the method of suicide, there was a predominance of hanging (60.2%); 92.5% of unspecified cases were clarified, with an increase in deaths from exogenous poisoning (55.7%). The police reports revealed variables considered as possible risk factors for suicide, such as the mention of mental disorders (39.4%), other pathologies (5.0%), other problems (23.2%) and earlier attempted suicides (10.0%). The source studied enabled obtaining quantitative and qualitatively enhanced data compared to the SIM/MS data.



O suicídio afeta pessoas de quase todas as idades e tem elevado custo social e econômico. Sabe-se, porém, que sua ocorrência é subestimada. O objetivo deste artigo é estudar o suicídio em São Paulo segundo dados da Segurança Pública, comparando com os do Ministério da Saúde (SIM/MS), a fim de mensurar possíveis ganhos de informação. Foi elaborado um banco (Banco SSP) a partir de planilhas de boletins de ocorrência policial, complementado com informações do Instituto Médico Legal, o qual foi comparado com os dados do SIM/MS. O Banco SSP (2.469) mostrou-se 7,5% mais elevado que o SIM/MS (2.297), resultados que se refletiram no sexo e idade das vítimas, mostrando taxas mais elevadas em homens idosos (taxa 12,8 por 100 mil habitantes). Quanto ao meio utilizado, verificou-se predomínio do enforcamento (60,2%); 92,5% de casos não especificados puderam ser esclarecidos, verificando-se aumento nas mortes por intoxicações exógenas (55,7%). O histórico policial permitiu conhecer variáveis consideradas como possíveis fatores de risco para o suicídio, como menção a transtornos mentais (39,4%), outras patologias (5,0%), outros problemas (23,2%) e tentativas anteriores (10,0%). A fonte estudada possibilitou ganho quantitativo e qualitativo em relação ao SIM/MS.



Suicídio; Epidemiologia; Mortalidade; Causas externas; Sistemas de informação em saúde

