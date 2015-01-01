|
Gianvecchio VAP, Jorge MHPM. Cien. Saude Colet. 2022; 27(6): 2427-2436.
O suicídio no estado de São Paulo, Brasil: comparando dados da Segurança Pública e da Saúde
35649029
Suicide is prevalent among people of almost all ages and has a high social and economic cost. It is widely known, however, that its true prevalence is underestimated. This article aims to study suicide in São Paulo based on Public Safety data, compared with mortality information system data (SIM/MS), in order to assess possible information gains. A database (Banco SSP) was assembled from spreadsheets for police reports, complemented with existing Forensic Medicine Institute information, which was compared with the SIM/MS data. The Banco SSP database (2,469) was 7.5% higher than SIM/MS (2,297), with results reflected in the sex and age of the victims, showing the highest rates among elderly men (rate of 12.8 per 100,000 inhabitants). In relation to the method of suicide, there was a predominance of hanging (60.2%); 92.5% of unspecified cases were clarified, with an increase in deaths from exogenous poisoning (55.7%). The police reports revealed variables considered as possible risk factors for suicide, such as the mention of mental disorders (39.4%), other pathologies (5.0%), other problems (23.2%) and earlier attempted suicides (10.0%). The source studied enabled obtaining quantitative and qualitatively enhanced data compared to the SIM/MS data.
Language: pt