|
Citation
|
Ahmed GK, Metwaly NA, Elbeh K, Galal MS, Shaaban I. Egypt. J. Neurol. Psychiatry Neurosurg. 2022; 58(1): 60.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Egyptian Society of Neurology, Psychiatry and Neurosurgery)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35645553
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: School bullying is the most widespread form of violence among adolescents. It has been identified as a critical problem for students and has evolved into a public health issue and global crisis. The study aims to assess the prevalence of school bullying among primary school students and its relationship with attention deficit hyperactive disorder (ADHD) and conduct disorders. Among the 280 primary school students those aged 10-12 years were recruited. All participants were assessed by parent interview, the Arabic version of the bullying behavior scale for children and adolescents and the Arabic version of the Conners' Teacher Rating Scale-28.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
ADHD; Risk factors; Conduct; School bullying